Iraq Signs Cooperation Agreement To Enhance Civil Aviation

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, sponsored the signing of a cooperation and capacity-building agreement between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) .

The ICAO is a United Nations agency, established to help countries share their skies to their mutual benefit.

The ceremony took place at the government palace on Thursday morning. The agreement aims to enhance the institutional development of the aviation authority, providing expertise and support to contribute to the growth of Iraq's civil aviation and air transport sector.

The Iraqi side was represented by the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, while the ICAO was represented by its Regional Director for the Middle East. The Cabinet previously approved the agreement in Resolution No. 23610 of 2023. Additionally, a modification to a previous resolution (No. 332 of 2019) was endorsed in January, allowing the Civil Aviation Authority to engage experts from both IATA and ICAO.

This collaboration focuses on the development of aviation and air transport, improving flight operations and air navigation services, airport licensing, aviation security, aircraft airworthiness, and the certification of civil aviation personnel and aviation medicine.

