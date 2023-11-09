(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The geopolitical map of the world is subject to enormous reforms
in the restructuring of the world and the realisation of the goals
of a few countries and companies. The Western coalition of
organisations and alliances, as they say, was created to help
countries in need, to prevent conflicts, and to make globally
significant decisions. Their decisions and actions awaken societies
from their illusions.
Largely due to the fact that the actions of the Western
countries and their "truth" are inverted and do not correspond to
reality. In the created struggle for valuable resources, there are
no barriers for the powers that want them. However, many countries
are able to solve their internal problems in a joint organization
by avoiding unwanted interference.
The West, having built strong institutions, is kept on a plough
at the expense of the powers and states connected with it by a long
history. Such countries were Germany, France, Spain and all other
countries under the rule of "crusaders". Following their ideology,
bloody deeds, colonial policy and slave labour were carried out.
Not much has changed till today, and we will not enumerate the
captured policy of these countries.
After the collapse of the USSR, Azerbaijan was the first of the
former Soviet countries to decide to become independent, as it did
in many other ways. Every independent decision was met with
barbaric treatment from outside, often from countries opposing the
"crescent". During the oppression of the Azerbaijani people at the
hands of barbaric invasions with the help of the Western clans, the
French power and policy had a mediocre relation to the unleashed
genocide not only on Azerbaijanis but also on many nations in the
20th century.
Colonial policy was pursued with "good intentions" in support of
the peoples of Corsica, Guadeloupe, and Algeria. Having gained
resources from these territories, wars and conflicts were waged in
defence of the rights of oppressed peoples. France in the 16th-17th
centuries defended the right to freedom, and in every way possible
was against colonial invasions of its neighbours. Many things have
changed, and today it has what it sowed. Azerbaijan, as a country
that survived the colonial policy of Armenia, stepped forward to
defend the people oppressed by France with the help of the Baku
Initiative Group.
All empires of the past, it is worth remembering, have been
subject to the test of time, crumbling and rebuilding.
Once-existing empires have moved to rule from the shadows, ruling
and controlling entire countries. To date, nothing has changed.
Countries are subjected to organisational, coordinated attacks by
groups from the shadows, by the hands of conflict countries.
The President of Azerbaijan, speaking at a meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, called Paris'
attempts to control territories outside Europe "a disgusting legacy
of French colonial policy. France should respect the sovereignty of
the Comoros over Mayotte, as well as the rights of the inhabitants
of New Caledonia and other overseas departments and regions".
The close cooperation between Armenians and the French
contributed to the pressure on Azerbaijan in the 20th century,
forcing millions of Azerbaijanis to flee their homeland. This
policy of chaos and terror is more characteristic of Western
countries than of the Middle East.
Speaking of French and Western colonial policies, Mayotte is the
poorest French department. Thousands of Comorians from the
neighbouring island of Anjouan come to the island's shores every
year on traditional kvass boats. Nearly half of the department's
population has no French nationality, with a third of them born in
Mayotte.
Mayotte, located in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the
coast of East Africa, separated from the Comoros in 1974 in a
referendum in which the other three islands chose independence from
Paris. The government in Moroni does not recognise French
sovereignty over Mayotte and demands the "decolonisation" of the
island.
The West has embraced what it seeks, namely to flood the West
with migrants, which will play a key role in building up conflicts
within countries controlled by elites. Most migrants are resettled
from countries and territories that have been subjected to "climate
disasters", to countries like Germany, Spain, Italy, etc.
The last stage of colonisation has seamlessly transitioned into
globalisation through established institutions, corporations, and
the military-industrial complex. The countries and peoples that
have been most subjected to colonial attacks to date are tied hand
in hand. All efforts towards independence are being thwarted by the
colonial powers.
The West economically needs the energy resources of Azerbaijan,
and the refusal to impose sanctions, which Armenia wanted very
much, is proof of that. Although the West has reduced its ardour
for the Caucasus, its appetite remains for Armenia, which today may
become a place of colonial policy of the Western countries.
The West's increased pressure on religious beliefs is reflected
in France, where reforms, rallies, and the refusal to allow Muslims
to wear cultural and religious clothing are frequent. As a
consequence, with the huge influx of migrants and their importation
into Western countries, migratory uprisings may start.
