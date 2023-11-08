Minister Kamyshin: Additional UAH 112B To Be Transferred To Defense Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed a bill on the redirection of the so-called 'military' personal income tax, and now Ukraine's defense industry will receive an additional UAH 112 billion for development purposes.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Kamyshin thanked Members of Parliament for voting in favor of the aforementioned bill.

“Amid the war, as many resources as possible should be allocated for the defense sector – this is an undeniable fact. As the President has recently said, all resources must be redirected to making Ukraine stronger,” Kamyshin noted.

In particular, as soon as this year, an additional UAH 13 billion will be spent on the procurement of artillery systems and UAH 13 billion on the procurement of drones. In 2024, another UAH 43 billion will be allocated for the procurement of drones and UAH 43 billion for the expansion of domestic defense production facilities.

“As a result, we have an additional UAH 112 billion, the lion's share of which will go to the development of Ukraine's defense industry. Because we have already started to produce drones in the appropriate quantity, and artillery systems,” Kamyshin concluded.

A reminder that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading the draft law 'On Amendments to Chapter VI of the Budget Code of Ukraine Regarding the Support of the State Defense Capability and the Development of Ukraine's Defense and Industrial Complex'. The resources generated from the redistribution of the 'military' personal income tax will be spent on the development of Ukraine's defense industry and the procurement of drones.