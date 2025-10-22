403
Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections Will Be Held As Scheduled -- President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday affirmed parliamentary elections would be held in the spring as scheduled.
Aoun, cited by a Presidency statement, said the Lebanese in diaspora reserve the right to "partake in the political decision making through the ballot box."
He affirmed two basics; the holding of the legislative polls as due and participation of the Lebanese immigrants in the elections.
The president, speaking during a reception of parliament members at the presidential palace in Baabda, southeast of Beirut, indicated at some hurdles obstructing the holding of the balloting abroad.
Lebanese politicians have been squabbling over how those abroad can partake in the elections. Some have called on the nationals outside the country to come home to cast their ballots. (end)
