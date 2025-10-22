Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GM To Reportedly Drop Carplay, Android Auto Support On All Vehicles

2025-10-22 03:20:29
  • TheVerge reported on Wednesday, citing GM CEO Mary Barra, that it is planning to drop support for both these apps. 
  • GM is also working to update its current Android-powered infotainment experience with a Google Gemini-powered assistant.

General Motors (GM) is reportedly planning to drop support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

TheVerge reported on Wednesday, citing GM CEO Mary Barra, that it is planning to drop support for both these features aimed at projecting the phone screen onto the vehicle screens. GM will drop CarPlay and Android Auto on both gas-powered and electric cars.

Centralized Computing Platform

GM will, instead, use a new centralized computing platform, which is set to launch in 2028, the report said. GM is also working to update its current Android-powered infotainment experience with a Google Gemini-powered assistant.

GM shares traded flat at the time of writing.  

