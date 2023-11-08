Russian MP Proposes Financial Incentives to Discourage Abortions

(MENAFN) A State Duma Deputy in Russia, Sultan Khamzaev, has put forth a proposal aimed at reducing the number of abortions in the country. His suggestion involves offering financial incentives to women who are contemplating abortion, with the condition that they allow the government to take responsibility for raising the child. Khamzaev emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the preservation of a child's life as a central strategy in curbing abortion rates in Russia. This initiative raises important questions about the role of the state in maternal care and child welfare.



Deputy Sultan Khamzaev advocates for a proactive role of the state in safeguarding the welfare of both mothers and children. He argues that if a woman has already made the decision to terminate a pregnancy, the most effective way to ensure the child's well-being is by entrusting their care to the state. This proposal is part of a broader effort to reshape policies related to abortion and maternal health in Russia.



The State Duma is currently engaged in discussions regarding proposed amendments to Article 56 of the Healthcare Act, which addresses the topic of "artificial termination of pregnancy." These proposed changes, some of which have origins in recommendations from the Russian Orthodox Church, encompass various measures. They include the requirement of spousal or family consent before an abortion, restricting the procedure to the initial 8-12 weeks of pregnancy, prohibiting private clinics from performing abortions, and penalizing any forms of advocacy or encouragement for the procedure.



Over the years, Russia has witnessed a significant decline in the number of abortions. From 2.13 million in 2000, the figures dropped to 506,000 in 2022, marking a notable shift. This evolving landscape prompts policymakers to explore innovative approaches to address maternal health and child welfare.



Deputy Sultan Khamzaev's proposal to offer financial incentives as a means to discourage abortions and support child rearing reflects a nuanced approach to a complex societal issue. As the State Duma deliberates on potential amendments to healthcare legislation, the future of maternal care and reproductive rights in Russia remains a subject of considerable debate and deliberation. Balancing the interests of women's autonomy with the welfare of potential children continues to be a pivotal point of discussion in shaping the nation's healthcare policies.





