Sam Bahadur: Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Thought He Wasn't Handsome Enough To Play The Role

was part of the trailer launch event that took place yesterday in Delhi's Sam Manekshaw center. The auditorium had the film's cast and the crew who unveiled the film's trailer. After that, during the Q&A session, Vicky disclosed how he was mentally and physically into the character and that he has a folder named Sam on his phone that consists of all his pictures without even one missing.



Vicky Kaushal on playing Sam Manekshaw

"When I googled to see Sam Manekshaw, my reaction was he is very handsome, I will not get the role. But I thank Meghna (the film's director) for casting me in the part of this handsome man."

He said, "Wearing the Indian Army's uniform comes with a lot of responsibilities and you cannot take it lightly. You need to play the role with a lot of sincerity, honesty, and with passion. That is the biggest challenge that goes on in our minds continuously. A voice comes at the back of the mind that says I need to give it all," he said.

Vicky stated that he watched Sam Manekshaw's videos at least 40 times a day so that he could do everything like him. He also shared that he was so much into the character that even when he was not shooting and was at home, we would unknowingly sit and walk like him. He also claims to have all the pictures of Sam Manekshaw that are present all over the internet.



He concluded by saying that the biggest validation for him is when the Army approves of the film and his performance.



Why did Fatima Sana Shaikh initially reject the film?

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about how she initially rejected to play India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and knew nothing about India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. She said that she had never heard, read or come across, the name Sam Manekshaw.



She said, "When Meghna called me and approached me for the role, I said no. I thought I would be a misfit for playing her character. But Meghna kept faith in me and encouraged me that I can do it."

'Sam Bahadur'

In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Manekshaw.

The film will be released on December 01, 2023.

