US Secretaries Antony Blinken And Austin Set To Visit India For 5Th India-US 2+2 Dialogue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will host a significant diplomatic engagement as they welcome US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III to New Delhi for the Fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue scheduled for November 10, 2023.

This 2+2 dialogue is set to provide a platform for a comprehensive review of the progress made in multifaceted aspects of defense and security cooperation, technology collaborations, and the enhancement of people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The upcoming discussions aim to further the visionary roadmap for the India-US partnership outlined by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden during their interactions in June and September this year. As these leaders convene, they seek to reaffirm their commitment to bolstering the bilateral relationship.

In addition to discussing shared priorities and regional issues, the leaders will also explore avenues for increased collaboration within multilateral forums and through initiatives like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, often referred to as the Quad. This dialogue promises to solidify the partnership and enhance the scope of cooperation between India and the United States in various domains.

