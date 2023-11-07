15 Minute Stretching Routine For Morning To Boost Your Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 15-minute stretching routine in the morning can help wake up your body, increase flexibility, and promote circulation. Here's a simple morning stretching routine you can follow.

This exercise involves tilt your neck right and left and holding for 15 seconds in each direction. Then, slowly roll your head forward and then back.

It involves rolling your shoulder forward and backwards for 30 seconds each.

Extend your right arm straight out in front of you and hold for 15 seconds. Repeat with your left arm. Interlace your fingers and stretch your arms overhead for 30 seconds.

Sitting on the edge of your bed or a chair with feet straight on the floor, twist your torso to the right and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat the twsit on the left.

Get down on your hands and knees. Inhale as you arch your back (Cow Pose) for 15 seconds. Exhale as you round your back (Cat Pose) for 15 seconds. Repeat for 2 minutes.

Keeping you feet, hip width apart, slowly bend at your hips and try to reach for your toes while keeping the knees slightly bent. Hold the pose for 25-30 seconds.

Stand facing a wall. Place your hands against the wall and step one foot back. Keep the back leg straight and the front knee slightly bent. Hold for 30 seconds on each leg.

While sitting on the floor rotate your ankles in clockwise and anticlockwise rotation each for 30 seconds. Do the same with wrists.

