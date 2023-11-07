ESLSCA University To Host Executive Education Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) ESLSCA University in Egypt is set to host the Executive Education Summit on the 25th and 26th of November at the Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski, New Cairo. The summit aims to bring together distinguished executives from a wide array of industries, disciplines, and domains.

The summit is a perfect culmination of ESLSCA's 25 years of presence in Egypt, a legacy

stemming from the original French university's impeccable track record of top-notch business graduates since 1949.

The event promises to be an excellent opportunity for participants to engage in a full 360- degree all-around learning experience providing insightful discussions and panels, contributing to the vibrant intellectual life of the university. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with stimulating conversations, networking opportunities, and a chance to deepen connections with the ESLSCA community as well as adjacent communities and professionals.

The Executive Education Summit is centered around three main pillars: Building Business Acumen, Sustainable Business Practices, and Beyond Digital Transformation. Over 30 different activities, including panel discussions, workshops, and talks, are planned for the event, providing immersive knowledge and effective networking opportunities.

This summit is a testament to ESLSCA University's commitment to fostering an environment of continuous learning and professional growth. It is an event not to be missed by anyone interested in executive education and the future of business.

ESLSCA University is known for its game-changing and edge-providing courses and degrees. Attending the summit will not only open new doors for career development but attendees will also have access to 700+ attendees, 50+ speakers, and an exclusive 20% discount on the university's executive education programs!

For tickets, visit .