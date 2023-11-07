Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Potential 'Pauses' in Gaza Strikes

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in talks regarding the possibility of implementing tactical pauses in West Jerusalem's military offensive in Gaza. The aim of these pauses would be to facilitate the entry of more aid shipments into the Palestinian enclave and to facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas. While no concrete decisions were reached during the discussions on Monday, both leaders agreed to continue exploring this option in the days ahead.



According to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the administration is advocating for temporary and localized breaks in the fighting, emphasizing that this conversation is just beginning and not yet concluded. This move comes in response to growing political pressure and the increasing death toll among Palestinians, prompting the White House to push for humanitarian pauses, even as it maintains its stance against a general ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas.



Notably, some members of President Biden's own party have expressed concerns that his support for Israel's incursion in Gaza, which has resulted in the loss of over 10,000 Palestinian lives, may pose a threat to his potential 2024 re-election bid. United States Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, has gone so far as to accuse Biden of "supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people."



In the wake of these discussions, Netanyahu clarified that any pauses in the offensive would be contingent on Hamas first releasing its Israeli hostages. This condition highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing negotiations and underscores the challenges of finding a resolution to the conflict in the region.



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107383181