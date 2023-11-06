Iranians Voice Support For Palestinians In Rally To Mark Anniversary Of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 7 (NNN-IRNA) – A large number of Iranians on Saturday took to the streets across the country, to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy, while voicing support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

A few months after the Iranian Revolution in Feb, 1979, Iranian students took over the U.S. embassy in Iran's capital, Tehran on Nov 4. Iran commemorates the takeover every year by holding nationwide rallies.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza rages on, causing a humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave, this year's rallies also featured the expression of massive support for Palestinians and strong condemnation of the Israeli regime.

In Tehran, citizens and Iranian officials marched nearly two kilometres from Felestin (Palestine) square, to the former U.S. embassy's building, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans, waving the flags of Iran, Palestine and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, and holding photos of Palestinian children killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The demonstrators maintained that, the U.S. and Israel were complicit in the“crimes” against Palestinians and burned and trampled the flags of the two countries to express their anger.

In an address to the demonstrators in Tehran, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, listed some of the anti-Iran moves by the U.S. and condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza, stressing that, Iran believed that the“United States is the main party to blame for all these crimes.”

The demonstrators also called on Muslim countries and governments to condemn Israeli“crimes” against the people of Gaza.

Rallies were also held in Isfahan, Mashhad, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Zanjan and Rasht, among other cities.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for a month now, has led to the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women, children and the elderlies.– NNN-IRNA