7 Reasons Essix Retainers Are Better Than Hawley Retainers

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Clear teeth aligners have become increasingly popular in recent years because they're a more user-friendly alternative to wire braces. One thing that always comes after braces or clear teeth aligners , though, is a dental professional's recommendation to use retainers. The two most popular types of retainers are Hawley and Essix retainers, and while both types can effectively retain the straightness of a person's teeth after treatment, here are seven reasons why Essix retainers may be the better option.

What Are Essix Retainers?

Essix retainers are a popular removable orthodontic retainer designed to hold a person's teeth in their new position once braces have been removed from their mouth. Made from clear plastic material, these retainers fit snugly over an individual's teeth and are virtually invisible when worn. One of the main benefits of Essix retainers is their comfortable design, as they are custom-made to fit people's unique dental structures. They are also easy to clean and maintain, making them convenient for patients who want to maintain their teeth' alignment without hassle. Essix retainers can be an excellent solution for those looking for a low-profile and effective option to keep their beautiful smile.

What Are Hawley Retainers?

Hawley retainers are an orthodontic appliance used to maintain the position of teeth following braces treatment. They consist of a metal wire that surrounds the teeth and typically have acrylic or plastic rests that fit against the roof of a person's mouth and behind the lower teeth. Hawley retainers are one of the most common types of dental appliances, favored by orthodontists for their durability and adjustability. While they may take a bit of getting used to, patients can rest assured that their Hawley retainer is an effective tool in keeping their teeth straight and healthy.

Major Differences Between the Two

Easy to Clean

When it comes to maintaining oral hygiene, Essix retainers are a better choice. Made of clear plastic, they're easier to clean and keep bacteria-free, especially compared to Hawley retainers, which have a metal wire that can be a breeding ground for bacteria.

Comfortable to Wear

One of the biggest complaints with Hawley retainers is that they can be uncomfortable, especially for those with sensitive mouths. On the other hand, Essix retainers do not have bulky metal wires and are made of a smooth plastic material, making them much more comfortable to wear.

Invisibility

Essix retainers are made from clear vacuum-formed plastic that is transparent and virtually invisible. This means that people can wear their Essix retainers without anyone noticing them, even in close interactions.

Easy Adjustment

If Essix retainers need an adjustment, they can easily be modified by a dental professional, who will apply heat to them briefly before refitting them inside a person's mouth. With Hawley retainers, adjustments typically require a visit to the orthodontist, who may have to rework the entire retainer to mold it uniquely to fit within a person's mouth.

Safety

Hawley retainers can cause injury to the cheeks, lips and gums due to the metal wire. Essix retainers don't have that problem because they are made entirely of plastic. They are also safer to wear and will not cause cuts or sores in an individual's mouth.

Durability

Essix retainers can last up to a year with proper care. On the other hand, Hawley retainers' metal wire can break or bend, which may require frequent repairs or replacements, meaning that Essix retainers are a more cost-effective option in the long run.

Low Cost

When it comes to teeth aligners costs , Essix retainers are a cheaper option compared to Hawley retainers. Since Essix retainers are made from a clear plastic material, the manufacturing process is less complicated and requires less labor to fit inside a patient's mouth, resulting in a lower cost.

The Choice Is Clear

When it comes to retainers, both Hawley and Essix retainers can get the job done. Still, Essix retainers offer more advantages. They're invisible, comfortable to wear, easy to adjust, safe, durable and cost-effective. With all of these benefits, it's easy to see why Essix retainers are a better choice for retainers after braces or aligner treatment.