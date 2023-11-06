Trump Leading Biden in Crucial Swing States for 2024 Rematch

(MENAFN) Recent polls conducted by the New York Times/Siena College and CBS/YouGov suggest that if a rematch were to occur between current US President Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump, Trump would likely emerge as the victor. The surveys, published on Sunday, reveal a significant lead for Trump in five out of six crucial swing states, with an 11-point advantage in Nevada, and narrower margins observed in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Only Wisconsin showed a slight preference for Biden, with a mere two-point lead.



The data further indicates a prevailing sentiment of dissatisfaction among respondents, with two-thirds expressing the belief that the United States is currently headed in the wrong direction. Additionally, a majority across all demographic groups claimed that Biden's policies have personally impacted them negatively. An overwhelming 71 percent of respondents felt that the president's age makes him unfit to effectively serve, a sentiment echoed by more than half of his own supporters. Furthermore, 62 percent of respondents believed that Biden lacks the mental acuity required for the demands of the presidency.



In terms of economic trust, nearly six in ten likely voters (59 percent) expressed greater confidence in Trump over Biden, particularly on matters pertaining to the economy, which a majority of respondents identified as the most significant issue in the 2024 election. This preference for Trump remained consistent across various educational and income levels, age groups, and genders.



One noteworthy observation from the polls is the sentiment surrounding the state of the economy. Merely 2 percent of respondents, and less than 1% of those under 30, described the economic situation as 'excellent'. This potentially elucidates Biden's declining support among young voters, who predominantly favored him in 2020 but now show a preference for him over Trump by just one percentage point, as per the Sunday poll results.



As the political landscape continues to evolve, these polls serve as a snapshot of public sentiment, offering valuable insights into the preferences and concerns of American voters as the nation looks ahead to potential future electoral contests.



