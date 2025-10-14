403
Kuwait's Cabinet Hails Int'l, Regional Efforts Made To Reach Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Cabinet praised on Tuesday the regional and international efforts made by brotherly and friendly countries, which culminated in the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting, held at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
After the meeting, Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs said the following:
The cabinet was briefed on the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during his fraternal visit to the Sultanate of Oman today, Tuesday.
The delegation includes the Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir, Lieutenant General (Retired) Jamal Mohammed Al-Theyab, the Vice Chairman and CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and the Managing Director of the Public Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah.
The cabinet also touched on the results of the fraternal visit made last Wednesday by President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation to the country, which reflects the depth of the historical fraternal relations that bind the two countries and brotherly peoples and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.
During the visit, emphasizing the need to continue international efforts to recognize the Palestinian state in order to achieve all the aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Palestinian people was affirmed.
On the other hand, the Cabinet was briefed by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister on the results of His Highness's participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which was held in Egypt yesterday, Monday.
His Highness the prime minister stressed the importance of this summit, during which the end of the war in the Gaza Strip was declared and put an end to the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
His Highness praised the regional and international efforts made by brotherly and friendly countries, which culminated in the signing of the ceasefire agreement. His Highness also reiterated the State of Kuwait's position in support of the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights to establish their independent state.
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the results of his official visit to Washington and the content of his meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, which addressed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Sheikh Fahad also touched on the results of his official visit to the French city of Lyon last Thursday and Friday and the content of his meeting with the President of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Major General Dr. Ahmed Al-Raisi, which addressed ways to enhance efforts in combating organized crime and international smuggling.
Further, the cabinet was briefed by the Minister of Oil and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Tariq Al-Roumi, on the announcement by the KOC of a new exploratory achievement in the Kuwaiti maritime region, represented by the discovery of the (Jazza Marine Field) of natural gas.
In turn, His Highness the Prime Minister lauded this achievement, stressing that these oil discoveries reflect the competence of national cadres who have proven their technical and professional worth.
On the other hand, the cabinet approved a draft decree-law to issue a law to protect missing persons, and also approved a draft decree-law to issue a law to combat international crimes, and submitted them to His Highness the Amir. (end)
