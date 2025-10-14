Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cabinet Approves Bills On Combating Int'l Crime, Protecting Rights Of The Missing

2025-10-14 03:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait on Tuesday declared that the cabinet approved during its weekly session decrees-into-law for combating international crime and protecting rights of the missing, pending submission to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The minister said in a press statement that the two bills "embody the unwavering approach on part of the State of Kuwait and sovereignty of the law." He lauded efforts by the national permanent commission of the international humanitarian law that contributed to drafting the bills in collaboration with diverse state authorities.
One of the bills tackle combating the four most dangerous international crimes; genocide, crime against humanity, war crime and crime of aggression. It also ensures no impunity for the perpetrators.
As to the law of protecting rights of the missing, it was inspired from Kuwait's experience in the beginning of the 1990 Iraqi invasion. It affirms the rights of the missing and their families; the necessity to determine their destiny, compensating their next of kin in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2474 of 2019 and relevant international accords.
The two bills affirm the State of Kuwait's keenness on safeguarding the human dignity, enforcing justice, sovereignty of the law, according to the sagacious leadership's vision. (end)
