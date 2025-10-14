Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Panama A River Overflows Causing Four Homes In Los Santos To Sustain Damages -

In Panama A River Overflows Causing Four Homes In Los Santos To Sustain Damages -


2025-10-14 02:51:35
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) reported that response personnel arrived at the scene to provide assistance to affected families and conduct damage assessments. No injuries have been reported so far.

Weather Forecast for Today

According to weather reports, the following is expected for Tuesday: Caribbean Region: Cloudy skies and showers in the center and west. Pacific Region: Isolated showers in Chiriquí, southern Veraguas, Azuero and eastern Panama. Gulf of Panama: showers accompanied by electrical activity. Authorities recommend that the public stay informed and take precautionary measures in the event of further river flooding or landslides.

MENAFN14102025000218011062ID1110195717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search