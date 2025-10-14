In Panama A River Overflows Causing Four Homes In Los Santos To Sustain Damages

According to weather reports, the following is expected for Tuesday: Caribbean Region: Cloudy skies and showers in the center and west. Pacific Region: Isolated showers in Chiriquí, southern Veraguas, Azuero and eastern Panama. Gulf of Panama: showers accompanied by electrical activity. Authorities recommend that the public stay informed and take precautionary measures in the event of further river flooding or landslides.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.