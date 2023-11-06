Suggested UK Definition of 'Extremism' Raises Worries Regarding Freedom of Expression

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is contemplating the adoption of a new and expansive definition of "extremism," one that encompasses individuals who are perceived to "undermine" British institutions or values, according to a report by The Guardian published on Saturday. The proposed definition, which has raised significant alarm, is outlined as follows: "Extremism is the promotion or advancement of any ideology which aims to overturn or undermine the United Kingdom’s system of parliamentary democracy, its institutions and values." This definition is said to be part of a broader national counterextremism plan introduced by cabinet minister Michael Gove's Department for Leveling Up, Housing, and Communities earlier this year.



The internal government documents, marked as "official – sensitive," emphasize the potential of this new definition to serve as a foundation for a cohesive response to extremism. However, its introduction without public discussion or consultation has sparked concern among activists, who fear it may effectively criminalize dissenting voices.



Index on Censorship editor Martin Bright strongly criticized the proposed move, denouncing it as "an unwarranted attack on freedom of expression [that] would potentially criminalize every student radical and revolutionary dissident." Even within government circles, there are reportedly reservations about the broad scope of the new definition, with one unnamed Whitehall official expressing apprehension that it may encompass legitimate organizations and individuals, amounting to a potential crackdown on freedom of speech.



Amnesty International United Kingdom's racial justice director, Ilyas Nagdee, highlighted that a similar definition was already in use within the government's counterterrorism initiative known as Prevent. This existing definition characterizes extremism as "active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs." Prevent has faced criticism for being both Islamophobic and lenient on Islamic extremism, making the proposed expansion of the extremism definition a contentious issue for many.



As debates continue surrounding the potential adoption of this new definition, it raises critical questions about the balance between national security concerns and safeguarding the cherished principles of freedom of expression and dissent within a democratic society.



