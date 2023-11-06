Uzbekistan Discloses Volume Of Orano's Investments In Its Uranium Deposits Operation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. The French
Orano company will invest up to $500 million in uranium mining and
processing in Uzbekistan, Uzbek Minister of Mining and Geology
Bobir Islamov told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Verona
Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand, Trend reports.
The official noted that Orano is currently carrying out
geological exploration, and a preliminary feasibility study of the
project will be prepared by the end of this year.
"The strategic agreement stipulates that two additional areas in
the Tamdyn district of Uzbekistan's Navoi region will be explored
by the French company. Everything will be decided, of course, by a
feasibility study, but now everything is going very positively,"
Islamov said.
The minister stressed that the existing volumes of uranium
production have already found their targeted markets.
"As the production of nuclear fuel increases, Uzbekistan will
make a decision on exports based on the price situation in the
world," he added.
Islamov also reported an increase in the volume of uranium
exports in all directions in 2023, while emphasizing the importance
of diversifying supplies.
Meanwhile, a trilateral agreement has been signed between
Uzbekistan's State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources,
Uzbekistan's Navoiuran state enterprise, and the French Orano in
November 2022.
The document provides for the intensification of joint work on
the extraction and processing of uranium, as well as building an
industrial chain for the production of nuclear fuel.
Moreover, Nurlikum Mining, a joint venture for the exploration
and production of uranium in the Navoi region, established by Orano
and the State Committee for Geology, has been operating in
Uzbekistan since December 2019.
At the end of 2021, 3,526 tons of uranium were mined in
Uzbekistan. In 2022–2030, production is planned to be doubled to
7,100 tons.
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.