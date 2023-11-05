Iraq's Largest Packaging Factory Opens In Erbil

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has Barzani has opened what is described as the largest cardboard and packaging factory in Iraq.

Masrour Barzani opened the Fabyab facility in Erbil on Tuesday, saying:

"This factory plays a crucial role in bolstering our agricultural sector by providing essential packaging and branding opportunities, ensuring that our Kurdish products stand out on the international stage."

According to a statement from the company, the factory is capable of producing one million meters of cardboard per day to meet domestic demand and even export; the factory has provided more than 250 direct jobs for young people and created thousands of indirect jobs.

(Sources: Fabyab, KRG)