Russia Sends New Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Residents


11/5/2023 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to Egypt for the residents of the Gaza Strip, this was announced in the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Azernews reports.

"Two special planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 60t of humanitarian cargo for the residents of the Gaza Strip. The aircraft Il-76 of EMERCOM flew from the international airport of Grozny to the Arab Republic of Egypt. ", it was noted.

The humanitarian aid includes food, mattresses, pillows and personal hygiene products.

