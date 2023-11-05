Russia Sends New Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Residents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to Egypt for
the residents of the Gaza Strip, this was announced in the Russian
Emergencies Ministry, Azernews reports.
"Two special planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will
deliver 60t of humanitarian cargo for the residents of the Gaza
Strip. The aircraft Il-76 of EMERCOM flew from the international
airport of Grozny to the Arab Republic of Egypt. ", it was
noted.
The humanitarian aid includes food, mattresses, pillows and
personal hygiene products.
