More than 140 individuals murdered by earthquake in Nepal

(MENAFN) A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake has rocked a remote area of Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction with at least 140 reported fatalities and over 140 individuals sustaining injuries. The quake's epicenter was identified by the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre of Nepal near the village of Ramidanda in the Jajarkot district, located approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu. The seismic tremors also reverberated through northern India, including the capital city, New Delhi.



Urban centers in Nepal, notably Bheri, Nalgad, Kushe, Barekot, and Chedagad, bore the brunt of the disaster, with significant damage reported, as per the ANI news agency. Chief District Officer Suresh Sunar confirmed the deployment of all available security forces in the district for search and rescue operations.



Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, expressed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and promptly activated all of the country's security agencies to initiate immediate rescue and relief efforts for the injured. On Saturday morning, he personally traveled to the site of the tragic incident, underscoring the gravity of the situation.



As Nepal grapples with the aftermath of this devastating earthquake, communities rally together in the face of this natural disaster, and international assistance efforts are expected to play a crucial role in the relief and recovery operations.



