Kuwait's 13Th Relief Aid Plane For Gaza Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The 13th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off Sunday, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of necessities, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.

This initiative came from the Kuwait Relief Society, in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs, in line with Kuwait's leadership.

The air bridge is being executed with the participation of many Kuwaiti official and private bodies and under the direct supervision of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Health and the Air Force in the Kuwaiti Army, in cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Kuwaiti Relief Society, Al-Salam Humanitarian Society, and Kuwaiti charities and humanitarian institutions. (end)

