Switzerland Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Swiss Embassy inaugurated on Thursday Switzerland's pavilion in the international zone at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha , in the presence of a number of heads of diplomatic missions, ambassadors accredited to Qatar, government officials, and those interested in environmental affairs.

The Swiss pavilion is a promotional window that presents visitors to the most important cultural, touristic and historical landmarks of Switzerland, and it offers a new vision for a sustainable green future that faces the challenges of population growth and the increasing need for water, energy and food resources. The pavilion also includes a section displaying the latest agricultural technologies used in Switzerland.

The pavilion presents visitors to the most important tourist attractions and nature in Switzerland and introduces sustainability and innovation initiatives there. In addition to that, it represents a new addition to the international expo with its various innovations, modern agricultural methods, sustainability and climate change initiatives.

Swiss Ambassador to Qatar HE Florence Tinguely Mattli expressed her happiness at participating in the Expo 2023 Doha, an important event held for the first time in a desert country and expected to be an unprecedented and distinguished edition, as is always the case with Qatar.

She added that the Swiss pavilion focuses on the leading position of the Alpine country in the field of innovation, especially since Switzerland attaches great importance to sustainability and modern agriculture as well as to areas of environmental protection, which are the main topic of Expo 2023 Doha.

She stressed that Switzerland is convinced of the key role played by innovation in promoting sustainable development, noting that Switzerland, as a leading country in the field of innovation and recycling, seeks to discuss and exchange best environmental and agricultural practices.

The Expo 2023 Doha offers participating countries and international organizations an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their creative initiatives, agricultural practices, diverse cultures and rich heritage.