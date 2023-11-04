Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Responsibility For Rocket Attack On U.S. Base In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 5 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi Shiite militia, claimed yesterday, responsibility for a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in north-eastern Syria.

An armed group calling itself the“Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” which is an umbrella body for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed in an online statement that, its fighters had fired rockets in the morning, on the al-Shaddadi military base in north-eastern Syria, and the rockets hit their intended targets, without giving further details.

The militant group has previously claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases, housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed at least one rocket had hit a U.S. base in the al-Shaddadi area, in the countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

While casualties haven't been reported yet, the attacks are believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces, amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in the Gaza Strip, said the observatory.

The incident marks the 20th recorded attack on U.S. bases in Syria since Oct 19, according to the observatory.– NNN-NINA