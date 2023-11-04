Government Allocates UAH 60M For Families Of Pows In Oct

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month, UAH 60 million was transferred for payments of government assistance to the families of prisoners of war.

That's according to the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry continues to pay government assistance in the interests of persons deprived of liberty as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

This about financial support from the government in the amount of UAH 100,000 per person for each year of their captivity.

"In particular, in October, the Ministry of Reintegration allocated a total of UAH 60 million to pay the relevant annual government financial aid to the families of POWs," the ministry noted.

Thus, over the 10 months of 2023, the Ministry has paid state assistance amounting to more than UAH 337 million to those released from captivity and to the families of political prisoners, civilian hostages, and prisoners of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine is developing a system for the rehabilitation of civilians and servicemen released from Russian captivity.