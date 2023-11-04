Georgian Artist's Song In Grammy Consideration Nominees List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian songwriter and composer BiBi Kvachadze's song was included in the Grammy Consideration list of nominees, ranked among artists such as Björk and Al Green, for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, with the ceremony scheduled on 4 February 2024, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The single So, We'll Go No More A Roving is a candidate for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals nomination, Billboard Georgia announced on Thursday.

BiBi Kvachadze told Billboard Georgia he had been working on the song for 40 years, with the composition based on and having the same title as the poem of Lord Byron, British romantic poet and satirist, and performed by Georgian musician Aleko Berdzenishvili.

The single was released in August by GMI Rights Management, a record label, and was presented for the nomination in partnership with The Orchard, an American music distribution company.

Billboard Georgia said the musicians were in the consideration list of Grammy nominees with the final nominations to be revealed on November 10.