International Travelers Start Their Trip To Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 4. The visit of a
group of international travelers to Azerbaijan's Aghdam has begun,
Trend reports.
They visited the Juma Mosque and other places in Aghdam.
The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50
famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the
"NomadMania" club, one of the key figures of the world elite of
travelers, Harry Mitsidis.
In addition to Aghdam, the travelers will also visit Karabakh,
East Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and
Jabrayil during the next three days.
The teams of the main international networks of world travelers
(ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club
Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club
100," have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur eight times during
the last two years.
This is the ninth similar visit.
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.