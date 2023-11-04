Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Rocket Attack On US Base In Syria

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Iraqi Shiite militia claimed on Friday responsibility for launching rockets on a military US base in northeastern Syria.

An Shiite armed group calling itself“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed in an online statement that its fighters fired Friday a rocket barrage on the Kharab Al-Jeer military base in northeast Syria.



The militant group has previously claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria.



Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor confirmed ten strikes on the Kharab Al-Jeer base and reported the deployment of suicide drones targeting a US base in the al-Shaddadi area in al-Hasakah's countryside earlier on Friday.



While casualties haven't been reported yet, the attacks are believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the US forces amid recent events in Gaza, said the Observatory.



The incident marks the 19th recorded attack on US bases in Syria since Oct. 19, according to the Observatory.

