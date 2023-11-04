Temptation Island India: Urvi Shetty To Jad Hadid; Here's The Complete List Of Contestants For This Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Scheduled to premiere on November 3, 2023, on JioCinema, "Temptation Island India," known alternatively as 'Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha,' is an eagerly awaited reality and dating game show conducted entirely in Hindi. It promises to bring a unique and thrilling experience to the viewers.

The complete list of contestants is here now. With Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra as hosts, it will be exciting to see Indian version of "Temptation Island

Urvi, a dedicated animal lover, is a genuine enthusiast when it comes to pets. Despite her unassuming nature, she carries ambitious aspirations and has already achieved success in the world of modeling, notably as a finalist on MTV India's Next Top Model.

Following his triumphant run in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid is prepared to captivate the women on Temptation Island India. With his remarkable good looks, unwavering commitment to fitness, and gentlemanly conduct, Jad stands out as a highly sought-after individual.



Neha, a self-assured and charismatic sports broadcaster, is enthusiastically embracing the prospect of discovering love on Temptation Island. Her family's association with the film industry adds a layer of intrigue to her persona, rendering her a captivating inclusion on the program.



Faiz Baloch, a well-known influencer and a part of Team 07, epitomizes the unfiltered desi vibe. Recognized for his remarkable dance skills, Faiz has ascended from modest origins while staying true to his cultural roots.



Ruma, a well-known social media influencer, has a deep passion for dance. Her candid and art-focused perspective sets her apart as a distinctive participant on the island.

Samadh is a multi-talented individual, merging his expertise in sales and marketing with a deep passion for the arts. He is drawn to women who exude self-sufficiency, independence, ambition, and a positive aura.

He takes pride in his singing abilities and is a proficient guitar player.

Rajvi, a fashion model and makeup artist, is a bold and self-assured individual hailing from Surat. Her outgoing and extroverted nature, along with her captivating accent, makes her highly appealing.

Nikhil, known by his stage name Aerreo, lives by the motto of pursuing one's passions and striving to attain them. Having previously worked in the banking sector, he took a bold step to follow his love for music and transitioned into a career as a DJ and music producer.

He prioritizes meaningful, long-term relationships over transient connections, emphasizing his focus on building a future together.

Shraddha, a sensible and self-assured young woman hailing from Chhattisgarh, holds a strong belief in her abilities. She enjoys casual flirting but is also hopeful of discovering genuine love.



Aryan, an enchanting blend of handsome looks and talent, has left his mark on television with roles in well-loved shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin, and Chashni.

Aryan is the embodiment of chivalry, upholding a kind and courteous demeanor. His belief in the mantra "LOVE ALL" reflects his compassionate and inclusive outlook on life.

Shagun, a former Miss Madhya Pradesh, is a strong-willed individual always prepared to embrace any challenge that comes her way. She firmly upholds the belief that patience is the cornerstone of a successful relationship.



Zen Sajnani, a software engineer, embodies the quintessential Bombay boy, living life with a carefree spirit. He radiates happiness and is determined to savor every moment to the fullest. Zen's sense of humor makes him the heart and soul of every gathering. For Zen, compatibility is about relishing the journey together without the weight of unnecessary obligations.

Mahima, a lively and cheerful young woman from Delhi, has established herself as a notable content creator. Her infectious charm and vibrant energy set her apart from the crowd. Being a comedy content creator, she possesses a unique quality that distinguishes her from others, and she has received compliments from the guys for her sharp wit and humor.

Jimmy, a well-known YouTuber, utilizes his sharp wit and humor to captivate and amuse his viewers. Beneath his comedic facade, Jimmy is a staunch advocate for the profound influence of love. He is prepared to enchant others with his rapid wit and a heart brimming with affection.

Hailing from Pune, Navisha is a kind-hearted and emotionally attuned individual actively seeking a deep and lasting connection. She places a high value on emotional connection and is in search of a mature and sensible partner who can guide her when she veers off course.



Satyam Tyagi, a lawyer based in Delhi, dreams of stepping beyond the boundaries of legal practice and making a mark as an actor. For Satyam, it's not about engaging in brief encounters but about crafting lasting emotional bonds.

