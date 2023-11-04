CBA Discussed Strengthening Role Of Fintech Companies In Payment Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed strengthening
the role of fintechs in the payment market, Azernews reports.
CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov said in his account on the social
network "X".
"We held a regular meeting with representatives of the
Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Association at the AMB. At
the meeting, we discussed the reforms we have implemented towards
the development of the payment services market, as well as the
development of relations between organizations represented in the
fintech ecosystem and other financial institutions.
Strengthening the role of fintechs in the payment market, new
payments "We talked about the introduction of solutions and
expansion of digital payments. We also exchanged ideas on the
current situation and prospects of the fintech sector," the
chairman said.
