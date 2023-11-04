CBA Discussed Strengthening Role Of Fintech Companies In Payment Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed strengthening the role of fintechs in the payment market, Azernews reports.

CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov said in his account on the social network "X".

"We held a regular meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Association at the AMB. At the meeting, we discussed the reforms we have implemented towards the development of the payment services market, as well as the development of relations between organizations represented in the fintech ecosystem and other financial institutions.

Strengthening the role of fintechs in the payment market, new payments "We talked about the introduction of solutions and expansion of digital payments. We also exchanged ideas on the current situation and prospects of the fintech sector," the chairman said.