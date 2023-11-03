Nate Blum Unveils Spectacular Times Square Book Trailer Billboard Ad For Sorgho Squad: Chapter 3

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Times Square, the iconic hub of entertainment and culture, is set to host the grand reveal of the book trailer billboard ad for "Sorgho Squad: Chapter 3 - The Milo Mystery," the eagerly awaited third installment in Nate Blum's celebrated series. The ad showcases breathtaking illustrations, adding a new dimension to this epic saga.

Title : Sorgho Squad: Chapter 3 - The Milo Mystery

Author : Nate Blum

Book Trailer Ad Launch : November 4th to 5th, 2023

Location : 1560 Broadway, New York, New York (between 46th and 47th streets, right above the Pelé store).

Nate Blum's "Sorgho Squad" series masterfully combines adventure, education, and the fascinating world of ancient grains, with a particular focus on sorghum. Blum, a renowned expert in grain sorghum production and marketing, transports readers across continents and cultures, emphasizing the significance of collaboration and the potential of ancient wisdom to address contemporary challenges.

For those who have been captivated by "Sorgho Squad's" intricate plotlines, memorable characters, and thought-provoking narratives, this thrilling book trailer ad offers a sneak peek into "The Milo Mystery," brought to life on the vibrant screen with epic illustrations that enrich the experience.

The book trailer ad launch promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, set against New York City's vibrant energy, perfectly embodying the anticipation and excitement surrounding "Sorgho Squad: Chapter 3 - The Milo Mystery."

Nate Blum, a literary luminary known for his unique exploration of agriculture and the value of sorghum to human and animal health, is thrilled to unveil this ad. He believes it's the ideal location to offer a glimpse into the next thrilling chapter of the Sorgho Squad saga.

"Sorgho Squad: Chapter 3 - The Milo Mystery" and the entire series are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers. For additional information and content, please visit the official Sorgho Squad headquarters: .

To purchase the books, visit:

About Nathaniel Blum: Nathaniel Blum is an accomplished author celebrated for his ability to craft narratives that delve into his passion for agriculture, farm operations, and the value of sorghum to human and animal health. With each installment of "Sorgho Squad," he continues to redefine storytelling.