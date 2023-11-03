(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) 20 robotics companies to showcase technologies at Dallas Cowboys stadium

November 3, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

More than 20 robotics and automation vendors will showcase hands-on demonstrations at large free-to-attend Waves of Innovation event at AT&T stadium, the home of the football team the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington on November 15

Despite the Dallas metro adding more than 10,000 manufacturing jobs over the past 10 months, the region still has more job vacancies than applicants.

“Historically low labor participation rates in our area means manufacturers are often unable to staff their shifts,” says Nick Armenta, regional manager of Olympus Controls, an engineering services company that specializes in the integration of motion control, machine vision, and robotic technologies.

In Texas, there is currently 0.8 unemployed persons per job opening, a gap that is especially pronounced in manufacturing.

Olympus Controls is now inviting manufacturing professionals to AT&T Stadium for Waves of Innovation, a unique event featuring live demonstrations of the newest automation and robotics solutions presented by veteran problem solvers ready to discuss attendees' manufacturing challenges.

Armenta looks forward to hosting more than 20 different automation companies showcasing a wide range of automation; from collaborative robots handling grueling sanding and polishing tasks, to vision-guided robotic arms picking up items using deep learning algorithms, along with applications for automated machine loading, laser marking, and much more.



When : November 15, 3:00-7:00pmCT

Where : Choctaw Club – Silver Room North, AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011 Free to attend : Register here

Scott Paulk, engineering manager with Alexandria Industries in Dallas, is excited to attend Waves of Innovation.

“Knowing what's out there makes our automation journey easier,” he says, emphasizing that his company already has 40% of its work centers robotically automated.

“We sometimes struggle with hiring skilled labor, automation helps offset this by enabling us to reallocate resources. Another benefit of robots is they get the younger generation intrigued; this has no doubt led to employees selecting our companies over a potential competitor.”

Aircraft Tooling Inc., a Dallas-based repair center for the aviation industry also attending the event, was surprised to find that collaborative robots (cobots) could withstand the high temperatures and harsh environment while performing plasma spray processes.

A task their employees have now been freed up from performing. Thermal spray supervisor at Aircraft Tooling, Juan Puente, readily admits that despite the cobot having“won their hearts”, there was significant hesitation as to whether the robot would operate reliably in the spray booth's extremely hot and dusty environment.

“We were very surprised. I thought the robot wouldn't stand it,” he says.

Nick Armenta looks forward to surprising more Texan manufacturers.

“Unlike most of the American economy, manufacturing requires your physical presence. Knowing the local talent and resources close to you will radically enhance your capabilities,” he says.

“By bringing Waves of Innovation to Dallas, we are illuminating both the developing and established talent we already have here in Texas.”

Waves of Innovation exhibitors include:

Apex Dynamics, Asyril, Cobot Depot, Copley Controls, Datalogic, Dorner Conveyors, Epson Robots, Flexxbotics, Kane Robotics, Mecademic, National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), Nidec Corporation, Olympus Controls, Panasonic, Robotiq, Robotunits, Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC), Spira Vision, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), Zebra Robotics. Platinum sponsors: Universal Robots, Mitsubishi Electric