Look: Sheikh Hamdan's Baby Mohammed Celebrates UAE Flag Day With Book In Hand

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 11:08 PM

Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 12:23 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's youngest son was one among many UAE residents looking forward to celebrate Flag Day.

The infant was seen celebrating Flag Day with a book in his hand, reading a story in Arabic.

Baby Mohammed was wearing a grey full sleeved t-shirt in the picture shared by Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan's wife. She captioned the image, "Today's story" and tagged His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The book in front of the little boy, features a story with an image of the UAE flag. Baby Mohammed can be seen holding onto the open page of the book.

Flag Day is celebrated on November 3 every year, as the country's residents and citizens reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism to the nation's flag.

ALSO READ:

National Flag Day 2023: Emiratis share their thoughts on the UAE flag

UAE: Top educational institution cancels celebratory events amid regional conflict