Virtual Field To Showcase Visual Field Testing Experience At American Academy Of Ophthalmology Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Over One Million Automated Perimetry Tests Conducted Using Virtual Field Headsets as Thousands of Practitioners Embrace Advanced Virtual Reality Testing

- Rachel Krug, CEO, Virtual FieldSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, has surpassed more than one million automated perimetry tests by professionals using its lightweight, user-friendly, virtual reality (VR) headsets. Thousands of practitioners worldwide are embracing this groundbreaking technology to offer patients a thorough, comfortable and precise visual field exam in minutes.Virtual Field is showcasing the VF3 Pro headset, its newest and the industry's most advanced product of its kind, at AAO 2023 - American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (Nov. 3-6) in booth 5835 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.Since its introduction in 2018, Virtual Field has become the premier experience for comprehensive eye exams, used by optometry and ophthalmology providers for efficient testing and streamlined assessment. Virtual visual field technology utilizes portable VR headsets and powerful software that is continuously updated to conduct automated tests, including kinetic visual field testing (Goldmann perimetry), Esterman visual field tests, ptosis visual field tests, and more.Patients can comfortably wear the Virtual Field headset, even in a wheelchair, while providers administer tests and, with the VF3 Pro, view a live video of the patient's eye during the exam. Real-time guidance is provided in the patient's preferred language and a comprehensive report is immediately generated so that optometrists and ophthalmologists can interpret results, which are also integrated seamlessly into Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in various formats.Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, stated, "The Virtual Field experience prioritizes patient comfort and optimizes clinician flexibility, workflows and space. With more than a million tests conducted using our technology so far, we're proud to work with our thousands of ophthalmologists, optometrists and technicians who are at the forefront of deploying our innovative technology to transform eye care.”Learn More:The VF3 Pro's capabilitiesSchedule a live demonstrationPricing:The Pro package which includes the VF3 Pro headset, kinetic visual field (Goldmann perimetry), pupillometry, eye tracking for fixation monitoring and more is available immediately at a monthly rate of $399 or an annual rate of $359/month.The Basic package which includes the VF3 headset, 24-2, 10-2, 30-2, color vision, ptosis and more is available immediately at a monthly rate of $199 or an annual rate of $179/month.About Virtual Field:Virtual Field delivers an exceptional eye exam experience. Eye care professionals including ophthalmologists and optometrists examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before. Learn more at Virtual Field .

Rachel Krug

Virtual Field

