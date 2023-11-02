Electric Shield: Taiwan Girding For A Chinese HEMP Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan has reinforced a critical missile command center against the threat of High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) attacks, a response to growing concerns China may use such weaponry to plunge the self-governing island into chaos before or during a potential invasion and deter a possible US intervention.

Last month, Taiwan News reported that the self-governing island's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed that the Taiwanese Navy has hardened a key missile command center against possible HEMP attacks but denied any new facility has been built for that express purpose.

Taiwan News notes that there are concerns in Taipei that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could detonate nuclear weapons at high altitudes to instantly paralyze all electronic equipment and hamper military defense efforts.

The report notes that the Taiwanese Navy has already completed the Gangping Camp in New Taipei City's Sanzhi District, which can withstand HEMP attacks. The base is affiliated with the Haifeng Brigade, the Taiwanese Navy's motorized land-based anti-ship missile unit.

The Gangping Camp's critical component is reportedly the shielding room, which is designed and constructed according to US military nuclear protection standards.

The Taiwan News report says the structure combines outer steel beams and steel columns to block HEMP radiation electromagnetic waves, reducing their force from as high as 50,000 volts per meter to just 5 volts per meter.

It also notes that the shield room has a complete ship monitoring system for the waters surrounding northern Taiwan and a fire control center for shore-based anti-ship missiles.

Taiwan News says that if China were to launch a HEMP attack, the base in Sanzhi would probably still be able to command the launch of Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile launchers in northern coastal areas as well as shore-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles.