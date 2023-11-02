Lipedema Project, Inc. Wins Best Poster At 2023 Lipedema World Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lipedema Project, Inc., is pleased to share that its submitted poster, Ketogenic Diet as a Potential Intervention for Lipedema: Mechanisms for Effectiveness was awarded Best Poster at the 2023 Lipedema World Congress in Potsdam, Germany.“Research has shown that traditional methods of weight loss, like low calorie diets and increased exercise, have been generally ineffective for patients with lipedema, which can be incredibly frustrating and demotivating,” said Lipedema Project Research Specialist Siobhan Huggins.”However, recent research into ketogenic diets for lipedema patients have consistently found that they may not only be beneficial for fat loss, even in areas typically resistant to reduction in lipedema such as the hips and thighs, but also for reduction in symptoms like pain which may significantly impact Quality of Life. As such, further discussion into potential mechanisms of these benefits and how to realistically implement this tool long-term is crucial, as these serve to help support lipedema patients and open new avenues for effective treatment options in the future.”The poster marks significant achievements in researching potential interventions for lipedema, offering a multidisciplinary approach with nutrition in a leading role. Key takeaways from the research include:.The mechanism of effectiveness of a ketogenic diet for lipedema is through multiple pathways.A holistic, integrated, individual, and multidisciplinary approach is key.Nutrition plays a leading, critical role with a ketogenic diet approach.A ketogenic diet can help induce weight and fat mass loss, even in areas previously considered unresponsive to diet in lipedema patients.A ketogenic diet has also been shown to help lipedema patients manage edema, fibrosis, inflammation, and pain.Further study of the effects of a ketogenic diet on lipedema tissue health is neededThe poster was originally presented by Huggins during the Congress' poster sessions, and Huggins was also asked to present it again as part of the larger Congress all-attendee closing session. The complete poster team included: Dr. Gabriele Faerber; Siobhan Huggins, Research Specialist; Leslyn Keith, OTD, CLT-LANA, Director of Research; and Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO of Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema Project.“This poster is one more step towards better understanding, diagnosing, and treating lipedema,” said Seo.“As we learn more about the pathophysiology of lipedema, healthcare professionals around the globe will be better positioned to develop and employ more effective and targeted treatment strategies. Moreover, individuals with lipedema will feel more empowered to manage their own health with holistic approaches that require them to be active participants in the structure and evolution of their treatment plan.”Both the poster and Huggins' presentation from the Congress are now available online.> Watch the presentation video here> View the presentation poster here###About Lipedema Simplified and The Lipedema ProjectLipedema Simplified, LLC is an online web portal developed by CEO Catherine Seo, Ph.D., with information from experts about lipedema and resources for individuals suffering from the condition. A global resource, Lipedema Simplified was founded by Dr. Seo in 2013 as part of her personal journey and has now evolved to include the Lipedema Project, a nonprofit organization that provides more extensive offering of research, resources, and knowledge to individuals with lipedema and healthcare providers. Lipedema Simplified offers educational content, webinars, coaching, online and live events, a community membership group, e-books, recent research, and resources for medical, social, and community use including a find-a-provider portal. Learn more about Lipedema Simplified at . Learn more about Lipedema Project at .

