China-Tajikistan Border Checkpoint Reconstruction Remains Vital For Cargo Flow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 2. The
reconstruction of the "Kulma-Karasu" border checkpoint between
China and Tajikistan is a crucial factor in creating favorable
conditions for the transportation of goods and products between the
two countries, Trend reports.
This significance was emphasized during a meeting between the
President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Ma Xingrui, the
Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of
the Communist Party of China.
During the meeting, Rahmon highlighted the positive progress in
cooperation across various sectors, including politics, trade and
economics, investments, industry, transportation, energy,
agriculture, and the adoption of modern technologies.
Humanitarian cooperation was also acknowledged, particularly in
the fields of education and tourism.
Furthermore, there was an emphasis on the favorable
opportunities for collaboration in promising sectors such as the
digital and "green" economy, especially in power generation and its
infrastructure, road reconstruction, and construction.
Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's interest in developing and
expanding cooperation with state-owned companies and business
circles from the Xinjiang Uygur region in these areas.
In August 2023, it was reported that China would undertake the
reconstruction of the "Kulma-Karasu" border crossing with
Tajikistan, repair the road leading to this crossing from the Tajik
side, and construct several overpasses in Dushanbe.
