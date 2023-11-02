               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China-Tajikistan Border Checkpoint Reconstruction Remains Vital For Cargo Flow


11/2/2023 8:10:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 2. The reconstruction of the "Kulma-Karasu" border checkpoint between China and Tajikistan is a crucial factor in creating favorable conditions for the transportation of goods and products between the two countries, Trend reports.

This significance was emphasized during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Ma Xingrui, the Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China.

During the meeting, Rahmon highlighted the positive progress in cooperation across various sectors, including politics, trade and economics, investments, industry, transportation, energy, agriculture, and the adoption of modern technologies.

Humanitarian cooperation was also acknowledged, particularly in the fields of education and tourism.

Furthermore, there was an emphasis on the favorable opportunities for collaboration in promising sectors such as the digital and "green" economy, especially in power generation and its infrastructure, road reconstruction, and construction.

Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's interest in developing and expanding cooperation with state-owned companies and business circles from the Xinjiang Uygur region in these areas.

In August 2023, it was reported that China would undertake the reconstruction of the "Kulma-Karasu" border crossing with Tajikistan, repair the road leading to this crossing from the Tajik side, and construct several overpasses in Dushanbe.

