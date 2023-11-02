OGE Energy Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results



OG&E, a regulated electric company, contributed earnings of $1.22 per diluted share in the third quarter, compared to earnings of $1.26 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022. Other operations, which includes the holding company, contributed a loss of $0.02 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.03 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022.

"With a warmer than normal summer, I'm proud of our team's delivery of safe and reliable electricity to our customers every day, without the calls for public conservation seen in other parts of the country", said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. "Due to the benefit of excellent operational execution of our team, diversified growth in our communities, and a hot summer, we are increasing our 2023 earnings guidance."

Third Quarter 2023

OG&E

contributed net income of $246.1 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter compared to $253.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to milder weather compared to the third quarter of

2022, as well as higher depreciation and interest expense on a growing asset base. OG&E's results benefitted from strong weather-normal load growth and higher operating revenues from the recovery of capital investments.

Other Operations

resulted in a loss of $4.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter compared to a loss of $6.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to lower income tax expense as a result of a 2022 consolidating tax benefit related to OGE Energy's former investment in Energy Transfer, partially offset by higher interest expense related to increased short-term debt.

OGE Energy's net income was $241.9 million or $1.20 per diluted share in the third quarter, compared to earnings of $262.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 included net income of $0.08 per diluted share from natural gas midstream operations, which OGE Energy fully exited in 2022 through the sale of all Energy Transfer units.

2023 Outlook

The Company's 2023 OG&E electric company earnings guidance midpoint and range have been increased and narrowed to $2.09 to $2.13 per average diluted share, increased from the previously issued guidance of $1.99 to $2.09 per average diluted share. OGE Energy's consolidated earnings guidance midpoint and range for 2023 have been increased and narrowed and the range is now projected to be $2.02 to $2.07 per average diluted share, increased from $1.93 to $2.07 per average diluted share.

Other Operations (primarily Holding Company) projects a loss of $0.06 to $0.07 per average diluted share.

The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 201 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for remainder the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year over year basis.



Conference Call Webcast

OGE Energy Corp. will host a conference call for discussion of the results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. CDT. The conference will be available through the Investor Center at .

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 894,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Note: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for OGE Energy Corp., Condensed Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, and Financial and Statistical Data for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company attached.