Laryngoscopes Market Size & Share To Surpass $1.2 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Laryngoscopes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Laryngoscopes market grew to USD 0.7 billion in 2022.

Laryngoscopes are specialized medical devices designed to visualize the vocal cords and facilitate the placement of an endotracheal tube (ETT) directly into the trachea. These devices are primarily employed in the procedure known as laryngoscopy, which involves the visualization of the larynx, vocal folds, and glottis. Laryngoscopy ensures safe tracheal intubation during general anesthesia and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, particularly for surgical interventions involving the larynx or other upper tracheobronchial regions.

Key Highlights



By Product Type, the Flexible segment is anticipated to mention the fastest growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Usability, the Disposable segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

By End User, Hospitals is expected to lead the market during the projected period.

North America commanded the market in 2022 with a 42.3% sales share. Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



Top Companies in The Global Laryngoscopes Market



Prodol Meditec S.A. (Spain)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Verathon Inc. (U.S.)

Salter Labs (U.S.)

VDO Medical Inc. (U.S.)

AAM Vimed-mac

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (U.S.) SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Laryngoscopes Industry

Several variables influence the laryngoscope industry's growth. Some of these factors include



Increasing incidences of respiratory diseases: The need for Laryngoscopes is driven by the increased prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma, respiratory, and COPD. These devices are essential for airway management and intubation procedures in patients with respiratory distress.

Growing geriatric population: The global population is aging, increasing the incidence of age-related conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Many of these conditions require airway management, which drives the demand for Laryngoscopes .

Technological advancements: Developing advanced laryngoscope devices with better visualization, improved ergonomics, and enhanced user-friendliness drives market growth. For instance, introducing video Laryngoscopes with high-resolution cameras and digital screens has improved the accuracy of intubation procedures.

Increasing surgical procedures: The demand for Laryngoscopes has increased due to the rise in minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing number of surgical operations performed globally. These devices are commonly used for surgery intubation to maintain an open airway and ensure a proper oxygen flow.

Rising emergency cases: The prevalence of emergency cases, such as cardiac arrest, trauma, and accidents, necessitates using Laryngoscopes for immediate airway management. The increasing number of emergency cases drives the demand for Laryngoscopes in emergency departments and ambulances.

Increasing healthcare expenditure: The growing healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries fuels the demand for advanced medical devices, including Laryngoscopes. The investment in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing disposable income of individuals contribute to the market growth. Rising adoption of disposable Laryngoscopes: Disposable Laryngoscopes provide cost-effective and hygienic solutions compared to traditional reusable devices. The increasing awareness about infection control measures and the advantages of disposable Laryngoscopes are driving their adoption in healthcare settings.



Top Trends in Global Laryngoscopes Market

Video Laryngoscopes are advanced devices that incorporate a camera and a screen to visualize the airway during intubation procedures precisely. These devices offer numerous advantages, such as improved visualization of difficult airways, enhanced patient safety, and reduced intubation time. They are particularly beneficial for patients with limited mouth opening or abnormal anatomical structures. For example, the McGrath MAC video laryngoscope by Medtronic is a widely used device that provides an excellent view of the vocal cords and glottis during intubation. It eliminates the need for direct line-of-sight intubation, allowing healthcare professionals to maneuver around anatomical obstacles with ease.

Recent Development of the Global Laryngoscopes Market



April 2022: OmniVision, a global semiconductor developer, launched new laryngoscope reference designs featuring clear images for single-use video Laryngoscopes. This visualization improves patient care by making insertion easier and faster, reducing complications and even death risks in difficult airways.

July 2022, Zsquare, a leading developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, announced that it received FDA clearance to market its first product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope. March 2022, Mercury Medical selected Andau Medical as their Canadian Airtraq Video Laryngoscope System Distribution Partner with the signing of an Exclusive Agreement. Mercury Medical, the exclusive North American distributor of the Airtraq video laryngoscope and camera system, has selected Andau Medical as their exclusive Canadian distribution partner for the state-of-the-art Airtraq video laryngoscope product line.



Market Drivers

The increased incidence of respiratory diseases such chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia is what is causing the need for Laryngoscopes. These devices visualize and access the airways, facilitating early diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions. In addition, Laryngoscopes are commonly used in minimally invasive surgical procedures, as they offer better visualization of the vocal cords and trachea. The increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques among patients and healthcare providers drives the demand for Laryngoscopes. Furthermore, disposable Laryngoscopes have gained popularity due to their convenience and reduced risk of cross-contamination. Cleaning and sterilization are unnecessary because these gadgets are only used for one patient before being discarded. Disposable Laryngoscopes have been adopted in hospitals and clinics to prevent the spreading of infections.

Market Restraints

Laryngoscopy is a complex procedure that requires specialized skills and training. However, there is a need for more trained healthcare professionals, such as anesthesiologists or specialized ENT surgeons, who are proficient in performing laryngoscopy procedures. This lack of expertise can hinder the adoption and utilization of Laryngoscopes, limiting market growth. The availability of alternative technologies and devices can also act as a restraint for the Laryngoscopes market. For example, video and fiber optic Laryngoscopes are emerging as alternatives to traditional direct Laryngoscopes. These alternative devices provide better visualization and can be less invasive, leading to increased adoption of specific procedures. As a result, the demand for traditional Laryngoscopes may decrease, restraining market growth.

Market Opportunities

The laryngoscope market is expanding as a result of technological advances. The development of video Laryngoscopes, which provide a real-time video display of the larynx, has revolutionized the field. These devices offer improved visualization, making it easier for healthcare professionals to perform procedures, especially in difficult airway situations. The demand for video Laryngoscopes will increase significantly in the coming years, driving market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, create new market expansion opportunities. These investments are leading to the establishment of new hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities, which will increase the demand for Laryngoscopes. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and an emphasis on improving healthcare standards drive the adoption of advanced medical devices, including Laryngoscopes.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 199 Pages and in-depth TOC on Laryngoscopes Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Laryngoscopes Market

Product Type Analysis

The flexible segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. Flexible Laryngoscopes are less invasive compared to traditional Laryngoscopes with rigid blades. They are designed to navigate difficult airways and provide better patient comfort. The device's suppleness simplifies insertion and lowers the possibility of patient damage. In addition, the flexible segment in the laryngoscope market offers enhanced safety features. These devices often have LED lights illuminating the airway, making it easier for healthcare professionals to navigate and intubate accurately. Additionally, some flexible Laryngoscopes have built-in video technology that allows real-time procedure monitoring, further improving patient safety.

Usability Analysis

The disposable segment is expected to mention the market's most significant growth over the projected period. The disposable Laryngoscopes save time and effort for healthcare providers. Reusable Laryngoscopes require cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance after every use, which can be time-consuming and logistically challenging. Disposable Laryngoscopes, on the other hand, can be easily disposed of after use, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on patient care rather than instrument maintenance. Furthermore, the market for Laryngoscopes has seen expansion in the disposable segment due to the rising desire for minimally invasive procedures. Minimally invasive techniques involve smaller incisions and result in shorter patient recovery times. Disposable Laryngoscopes, with their portable and convenient design, are well-suited for these procedures and enable healthcare professionals to perform examinations and interventions efficiently.

End User Analysis

The hospital segment is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Hospitals witness a significant number of surgical procedures every day. Laryngoscopes are widely used in various surgeries involving the airway, such as general anesthesia, orthopedic surgeries, and emergency procedures. The increasing volume of surgical procedures contributes to the growth of the hospital segment in the Laryngoscopes market. In addition, hospitals prioritize patient safety and strive to minimize complications during medical procedures. Laryngoscopes play a crucial role in ensuring successful intubation and reducing the risks associated with airway management. High-quality Laryngoscopes with advanced features are preferred in hospitals to ensure optimal patient outcomes. This focus on patient safety has contributed to the growth of the hospital segment in the Laryngoscopes market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Rigid

Flexible



Video Fiber

By Usability



Reusable Disposable

By End User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report: