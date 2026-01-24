World Bank Spotlights Tajikistan's Economic Outlook Through 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's real GDP growth is projected to slow to 6.2% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027.

Data obtained by Trend from the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects January report shows that the country's economy grew by 8.3% in 2023 and 8.4% in 2024, with growth of 8% forecast for 2025.

Compared with the World Bank's June 2025 projections, the forecast for 2025 was revised upward by 1.0 percentage point, while the 2026 projection was increased by 1.3 percentage points. The outlook for 2027 remained unchanged.

Previously, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that Tajikistan's economy continues to move toward sustainable growth, which ensures the development of the mining sector and stable economic demand, with real GDP growing by 8.2% in the first three quarters of 2025, after growing by 8.4% in 2024.