Kazakhstan's Population To Cross 20-Million Mark This November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's population stood at 19,967,964 as of October 1, 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

The country's population has increased by 1.02% or 201.1 thousand people since the beginning of the year.

The urban population accounted for 12,387,957 and rural population – 7,580,007.

Given the current growth rate, the country is to see its population cross the 20-million mark in November this year.