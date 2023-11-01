Kazakhstan's Population To Cross 20-Million Mark This November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's population stood at 19,967,964 as of October 1,
2023, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform News
Agency.
The country's population has increased by 1.02% or 201.1
thousand people since the beginning of the year.
The urban population accounted for 12,387,957 and rural
population – 7,580,007.
Given the current growth rate, the country is to see its
population cross the 20-million mark in November this year.
