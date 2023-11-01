E& Wins Project Of The Year Satellite At The Global Carrier Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& announced its recognition at the 19th Global Carrier Awards for 'Project of the year – Satellite, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to driving transformation and delivering exceptional performance in the industry.

These annual awards held in London celebrate innovation and excellence across the entire telecom ecosystem. Over 3,000 industry global experts gather every year at this significant event for the connectivity industry.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, said:“We are privileged to receive this award that highlights e&'s network capabilities, reach and commitment to quality as well as its strong fundamentals, a well-developed infrastructure, and a global network of partnerships. This award highlights the capabilities and success of the globally recognised e& teleports, which deliver innovation to the marketplace through its differentiated offerings and the strategic partnerships we have formed over the years.”

e& was recognised for the most visionary satellite project, mainly for its capabilities as a hub for international players in the region. e& earth stations are connected via robust resilient network to ensure maximum up-time for the operations, making it a reliable facility for customers and partners.

The jury also recognised e&'s successful initiatives to improve access to communications in the region, along with its customer and revenue growth, market disrupting innovations, first-to- market technology implementations, and industry collaboration efforts.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale Services:

e& Carrier & Wholesale (C&W) is the largest global operator and renowned wholesaler with the region's most extensive international network. Committed towards extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a catalyst for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e&'s C&W team has been globally acclaimed as the 'Best Wholesale Provider' for many years in a row. Through a whole range of strategic partnerships e& C&W offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers, and OTTs worldwide. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice, and satellite services.