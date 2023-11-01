Enemy Forming New Units Of Russian Guard To Fight Ukrainian Partisans - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders are preparing new Russian Guard units to conduct 'counter-sabotage activities' in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform reported.

"A camp for future 'counter-sabotage' units is being set up near Voronezh. The groups will include terrorists from the now defunct Wagner Group and new recruits. The tent city is intended for 10 thousand people. According to locals, recruits and former Wagner members will have to arrive for combat coordination and formation of new units after November 3," the statement said.

The main task of these units is to carry out counter-sabotage activities in the TOT of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"The Center of National Resistance thanks for the information and notes that every resident of the TOT or even the Russian Federation can report the location of Russian troops and the accumulation of their equipment," the Center emphasizes.

As reported earlier, Russians began recruiting prisoners convicted before 2014 to the so-called LDPR.