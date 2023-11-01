BOBO, A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list BOBO on 1st November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the PHIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 1st November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is Bobo the Bear and its Community?

The story dates back to 2018. Names like“Bernard“ were thrown around until the 4chan community finally decided on the name Bobo. Bobo is a derivative of Pepe the Frog with bear features. Drawn by community members around the world. The project's dev was secretly responsible for a large portion of Bobo content.

Bobo is run by“rekt_teka$hi“ an OG Bobo Meme artist, who has been creating Bobo content since its inception in 2018.

The figure of Bobo the Bear represents a great liberator of the financial markets. Whether it's crypto, stocks, or commodities, he's always there when the chips are down laughing in the bulls' faces. When times get rough, Bobo shines the brightest. Bobo memes are dedicated to making community members laugh in the darkest of times. The birth of Bobo NFTs is based on that as well.

Based on ERC-20, one of the key aspects of Bobo Meme Coin's success is its vibrant online communities, spread across various social media platforms. The Bobo community is known for its active presence on platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram, where users and supporters come together to share memes, discuss the latest developments, and showcase their creativity. These communities serve as a valuable resource for staying updated on project news, participating in discussions, and sharing insights about the meme coin and the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem.

For the tokenomics, the total supply is 69,000,000,000,000, within which 92% will be allocated to the community, 8% will be allocated for CEX listing.

You can find Bobo communities at

Twitter (X): Bobo (@bobocoineth) / X (twitter)

Telegram: @bobocoineth

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BOBO

Bobo the Bear is a meme character associated with bear markets. The design of Bobo is based on Apu Apustaja, and sometimes Pepe the Frog. The name“Bobo“ was chosen in June 2018, and has become the official name for the character. Bobo is posted worldwide on Twitter (X), and 4chan, but particularly on the /biz board (4chan). Bobo NFTs (Bobo Council) have been created. Bobo is used to satirize poor investment choices and express pessimism in financial markets. For more information on the project, please visit the official website .