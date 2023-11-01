ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Coach Laments Missed Opportunities In Defeat To Odisha FC; WATCH Highlights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, expressed his disappointment over the team's inability to convert their opportunities into goals during their 2-3 defeat against against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.



The match began positively for Bengaluru FC, swiftly securing a promising 2-0 lead within the initial 20 minutes. However, the home team swiftly retaliated, managing to level the score before the first half concluded at 2-2. Sunil Chhetri secured the opening goal, followed by Ryan Williams doubling the score for the Blues.

Odisha FC's Puitea narrowed the gap with an exceptional left-footed strike, placing the ball in the top right corner, leaving the 6'43'' tall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with no chance to save. The Juggernauts maintained pressure, leading to Isak Vanlalruatfela equalizing from a scramble inside the box just before halftime.

The turning point arrived in the 60th minute with Amey Ranawade's goal, which ultimately separated the two sides. Ranawade displayed quick thinking within the Bengaluru FC box, defeating Sandhu in a one-on-one situation.

The initial 45 minutes were marked by an intense back-and-forth between the teams. Reflecting on the team's performance, Grayson highlighted the strong start, emphasizing their domination in the first 30 minutes.

"In possession, we looked like a major threat; we created a lot of chances, we looked like we could score goals, and we did that, and we limited Odisha FC to hardly any opportunities, and we worked out the shape was good. In possession, we were very good," Grayson stated during the post-match press conference.

Grayson believed the game shifted momentum due to a moment of brilliance from the home side.

“A lot of it just changed on a wonder strike. It gives the opposition, no matter what level you're playing on, whichever country you're playing at, a big confidence boost," he remarked.

"From then on, they got a little bit more possession and more of a threat, but we had to manage the game better just before half-time. If we got in at 2-1, it would have given us a chance to readdress one or two situations. But yeah, the scrappy second goal really knocked us again, and we just got to manage the game better,” he further added.

Bengaluru FC's upcoming match will be against Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on November 4.

