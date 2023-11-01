Altec Announces Netsuite Certification For Doclink

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Companies can now maximize their NetSuite solution with DocLink to eliminate manual, time intensive tasks in AP and other departments

- Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product ManagementLAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DocLink by Altec, a leading provider of enterprise content platform and process automation solutions, today announced that DocLink is now a NetSuite Certified solution. Companies currently using, or considering migrating to NetSuite can now take advantage of the unique capabilities DocLink's seamless integration offers including:Faster invoice processing - Touchless data entry - Quick researchInstant access anywhere - Automated capture - Easy audit prepWith DocLink, organizations can digitally transform their operations with the ability to digitize all documents, automate workflows and streamline vital business document processes in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, sales order processing, contract management and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle.One of DocLink's key differentiators is the DocLink repository which operates as a central, virtual filing system. Any document can be stored securely in DocLink and is automatically linked, using meta data, to other related documents. Most importantly, documents are available on demand by anyone, anywhere, on any device, which is important for maintaining employee efficiency wherever they are working.Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec states,“We're thrilled to have completed our NetSuite certification as we believe DocLink can bring immense value to NetSuite users. DocLink can uniquely reduce AP processing and approval times, eliminate physical storage, and provide anytime document access. Furthermore, DocLink can be implemented in whatever way works for you – cloud, on-premise or in a hosted environment – for maximum flexibility. Best of all you get the same strong integration with NetSuite as you would with any other ERP, which makes it easy to continue using DocLink regardless of any ERP changes you make.”Contact Altec for more information about DocLink's NetSuite offering.About DocLink by AltecAcquired by AI leader Beyond Limits in 2022, the company delivers its powerful content and process automation platform DocLink, which helps companies save important time and money through better data management. Using DocLink, companies can digitize their documents and data in ANY department – AP, AR, HR, legal/contracts, IT and more, as well as automate workflows and streamlining vital business document processes. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry, and reduced human errors. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with many ERP providers including Acumatica, Amtech, Epicor, Wennsoft, Microsoft, NetSuite, Sage, and SAP B1. Learn more at .

