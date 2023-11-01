Two Russian Tanks Explode On Their Own Mines In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk direction, two Russian tanks, retreating after another attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, exploded on their mines.

The Steel Frontier 15th Mobile Border Detachment, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy T-72 tanks, after another unsuccessful assault on our positions, were returning to the original line and exploded on their own mines. One of them immediately exploded, and the other only 'took off', damaging the track," the statement reads.

It is noted that the border guards sent two kamikaze drones to the damaged tank to "carry out explosive maintenance."

"Now both tanks are beyond repair," the soldiers stated.

As reported, the Kupiansk direction is one of the hottest, the enemy is trying to re-occupy an important logistics center - the city of Kupiansk. However, the Russian occupation army has no strategic successes in this area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.