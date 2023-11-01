200,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in Pakistan to return home country by November 1

(MENAFN) The Pakistani Interior Minister has stated that approximately 200,000 out of an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants in Pakistan have adhered to the directive to return to their home country by November 1.



Individuals who fail to meet the deadline will be placed in "holding centers" and subsequently transported to the nearest Afghan border for repatriation, as mentioned by Sarfaraz Bugti during a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.



After Tuesday, according to Mr. Bugti, law enforcement would begin removing "illegal immigrants who have... no justification" to remain. He promised to treat women, kids, and the elderly "respectfully."



Earlier this month, an order was issued for all undocumented foreigners to depart by the end of October. Among the four million foreigners residing in the country, Afghan migrants and refugees constitute the largest group, with only 2.2 million of them possessing some form of documentation.



While many of these individuals arrived in Pakistan after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, a significant number have been in Pakistan since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.



The decision to expel these individuals followed a series of suicide bombings, which the Pakistani government attributed to Afghans, although no concrete evidence was provided.



Islamabad has also accused them of being involved in other militant attacks and engaging in criminal activities such as smuggling and extortion.

