Leading Russian foreign policy expert expresses 3rd World War is underway

(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent figure in Russia's foreign policy landscape, has expressed the view that the world is already embroiled in what can be considered the beginning of a Third World War. In a recent interview published by Komsomolskaya Pravda, Lukyanov, who serves as the chairman of the presidium at the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) think tank and is the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, conveyed his concerns about the current state of global affairs.



According to Lukyanov, the existing world order, while not ideal, had been manageable until recently. However, this order is now being dismantled, and he perceives a notable absence of mechanisms to resolve conflicts. He pointed to ongoing escalations such as the Israel-Hamas conflict as an example of the difficulties in conflict resolution.



Lukyanov highlighted the resurgence of long-standing and frozen conflicts in recent times, including the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russia-Ukraine standoff, and the new escalations in the Middle East. He characterizes this array of conflicts as a new form of World War, distinct from the two global conflicts of the 20th century. He noted that traditional global wars akin to the First and Second World Wars are less likely today due to the presence of nuclear weapons, which act as a deterrent.



However, Lukyanov expressed concerns that the Middle East conflict is not an isolated incident and warned that further hostilities are expected to erupt worldwide. He underscored the apparent inability of any entity to effectively prevent or halt these conflicts, reflecting a deepening sense of global instability.

